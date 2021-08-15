We Are One Seven LLC Acquires 25,286 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 46.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,184 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,286 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 0.6% of We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Intel by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,850,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,715,291,000 after buying an additional 1,288,861 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Intel by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,634,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,474,498,000 after buying an additional 629,100 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Intel by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,208,675 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,189,355,000 after buying an additional 1,634,509 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,416,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,763,741,000 after buying an additional 1,221,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $73.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.81.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.49. 15,216,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,043,118. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.55. The stock has a market cap of $217.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

