We Are One Seven LLC Buys 4,908 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,620 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,087,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,287,675,000 after purchasing an additional 416,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,158,097 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,087,833,000 after buying an additional 437,321 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,089,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,539,562,000 after buying an additional 106,466 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 1.8% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,048,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,535,047,000 after acquiring an additional 245,298 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Starbucks by 121.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,265,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.76. 4,357,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,020,148. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $76.46 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $137.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.85, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.30.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.12.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

