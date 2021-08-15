We Are One Seven LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,117 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,807,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,027,537,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,181,549,000 after acquiring an additional 86,712 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Netflix by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,808,865,000 after acquiring an additional 998,090 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Netflix by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,187,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,271,291,000 after acquiring an additional 66,263 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,752,219 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,511,846,000 after acquiring an additional 107,405 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Edward Jones started coverage on Netflix in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.23.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $5.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $515.92. 2,136,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,193,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $458.60 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $517.80.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

