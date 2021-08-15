We Are One Seven LLC Purchases 2,102 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,858 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on QCOM. KeyCorp increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,539,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,191,736. The company has a market cap of $167.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $108.30 and a one year high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.10.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,411 shares of company stock valued at $458,160 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

