WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) VP Sells $150,026.40 in Stock

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

WEC stock opened at $96.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.19. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $106.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.93.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth $19,318,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 18.8% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 35,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,155,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Seeyond grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 29,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth $59,000. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.86.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.