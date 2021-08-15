Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NYSE:BCAT opened at $21.65 on Friday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a 12-month low of $19.30 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%.

