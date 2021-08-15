Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.54.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $79.44 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.14 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The firm has a market cap of $67.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

