Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.85 Million Stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTF. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

NYSE:UTF opened at $29.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.47. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 52-week low of $21.51 and a 52-week high of $29.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

