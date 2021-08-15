Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,401 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 523.9% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $337.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.95. The company has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 403.23 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $161.30 and a 12-month high of $349.50.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $559.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Cowen lowered shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.53.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.