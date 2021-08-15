Wedbush Weighs in on Casper Sleep Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CSPR)

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Casper Sleep in a report released on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.26). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Casper Sleep’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.84) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.34) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CSPR. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Casper Sleep from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Casper Sleep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Casper Sleep in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.57.

Shares of NYSE:CSPR opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.87. The stock has a market cap of $227.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.73. Casper Sleep has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Casper Sleep had a negative return on equity of 286.68% and a negative net margin of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $151.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Casper Sleep news, Director Neil Parikh sold 5,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $69,648.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,085,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,028,088. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 32.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Casper Sleep in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 98.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.52% of the company’s stock.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

