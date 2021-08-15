Wells Fargo & Company Raises NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $245.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $219.00 to $245.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NVDA. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $156.25 to $172.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Truist boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities raised their target price on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $213.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $189.63.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $201.88 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $114.40 and a 1 year high of $208.75. The firm has a market cap of $503.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.56, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.98%. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 7.77%.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total transaction of $45,328,370.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,289,552.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $774.24, for a total value of $4,451,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,428 shares in the company, valued at $20,461,614.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 476,750 shares of company stock worth $129,553,225 in the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 183.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $39,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

