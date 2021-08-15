Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 6,205 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,205 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. UBS Group set a $73.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 target price on Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.81.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $53.49. The stock had a trading volume of 15,216,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,043,118. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.55. The company has a market cap of $217.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

