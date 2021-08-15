Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 249.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,715 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Welltower were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Welltower by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,323,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,240,867,000 after buying an additional 4,483,421 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Welltower by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,454,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,943,000 after buying an additional 2,117,434 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Welltower by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,474,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,018,000 after buying an additional 1,878,667 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 381.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,196,000 after buying an additional 1,650,190 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,012,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,649,000 after buying an additional 1,224,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Welltower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.05.

NYSE WELL opened at $85.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.42. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $51.22 and a one year high of $89.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

