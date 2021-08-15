WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Has $9.59 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 787.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 22,414 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 3.2% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 67,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,504,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.7% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 19,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 56,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after purchasing an additional 13,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $4.22 on Friday, hitting $410.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,977,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $185.52 and a one year high of $418.62. The firm has a market cap of $138.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $376.23.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.60%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a $437.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.82.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

