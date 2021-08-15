WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Increases Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up 2.6% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 24,840.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,486 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 45.4% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 918,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $692,443,000 after acquiring an additional 286,678 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,066,000 after acquiring an additional 147,821 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 206.3% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $121,272,000 after acquiring an additional 108,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth approximately $58,785,000. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $943.17.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $1.68 on Friday, hitting $916.86. The stock had a trading volume of 292,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $531.39 and a 1 year high of $922.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $880.87.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.