WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Trims Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC cut its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth about $9,768,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,397,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 106.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.2% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 43,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,104,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.9% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 26,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LH stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $302.04. The company had a trading volume of 604,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,011. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $170.05 and a twelve month high of $304.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.60.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. Research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on LH. Citigroup upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.43.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

