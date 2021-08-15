Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY) Short Interest Update

Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wharf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Wharf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Wharf from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

WARFY opened at $6.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.15. Wharf has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $7.86.

Founded in 1886 with Hong Kong as its base, The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (Stock code: 0004) is the 17th company incorporated in Hong Kong and a premier company with a long history. As one of the 30 constituent stocks in the original Hang Seng Index since more than 50 years ago, Wharf is among the top local blue chips that is most actively traded and widely held.

