Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2021

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 170.0% from the July 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:WTBDY opened at $10.92 on Friday. Whitbread has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $12.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.04.

A number of research analysts have commented on WTBDY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Peel Hunt upgraded Whitbread to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Whitbread

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

