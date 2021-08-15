Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 2,433 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $28,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total value of $995,935.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,144,970.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $323.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 969,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,093. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.69. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $210.42 and a 12-month high of $324.04. The stock has a market cap of $205.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Societe Generale raised their price target on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.44.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

