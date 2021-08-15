Whittier Trust Co. Sells 978 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,175 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $17,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $584,821,000 after purchasing an additional 973,815 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,727,274 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $330,134,000 after buying an additional 855,801 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,719,656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $517,221,000 after buying an additional 785,550 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,274,496 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $432,562,000 after buying an additional 737,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,113,951 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $211,332,000 after buying an additional 626,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.51. 2,386,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,074,710. The company has a market capitalization of $134.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.72 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.12%.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.93.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

