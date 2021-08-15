William Blair Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG)

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trean Insurance Group in a report released on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Trean Insurance Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). Trean Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 40.69%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trean Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Trean Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday.

TIG opened at $9.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.88 million and a P/E ratio of 12.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Trean Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $19.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Trean Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew O’brien sold 616,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $8,198,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Altaris Partners, Llc sold 4,250,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $56,531,623.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,703.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

About Trean Insurance Group

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

