Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.56 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,662,069 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.75. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.