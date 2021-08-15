Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.24 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 553.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,928 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.7% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VGIT stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,187. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.09. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $67.09 and a fifty-two week high of $70.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.