WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DGRS) Stock Price Down 0.2%

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DGRS) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $46.32 and last traded at $46.48. 3,067 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 17,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.58.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.05.

