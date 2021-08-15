Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

WIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wix.com from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wix.com from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $296.88.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $205.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Wix.com has a 12-month low of $203.75 and a 12-month high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a negative return on equity of 87.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 55.5% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 27.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,800,000 after acquiring an additional 30,632 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 13.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

