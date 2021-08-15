WPP (LON:WPP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of WPP plc (LON:WPP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,004.50 ($13.12). WPP shares last traded at GBX 996.60 ($13.02), with a volume of 1,905,005 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WPP. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 1,240 ($16.20) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,086.18 ($14.19).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 974.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a GBX 12.50 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. WPP’s payout ratio is 0.24%.

In related news, insider Thomas Ilube bought 1,035 shares of WPP stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 965 ($12.61) per share, with a total value of £9,987.75 ($13,049.06). Also, insider Keith Weed bought 3,071 shares of WPP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 976 ($12.75) per share, with a total value of £29,972.96 ($39,159.86).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

