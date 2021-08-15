WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) Downgraded by TD Securities to “Hold”

TD Securities downgraded shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

OTCMKTS:WPTIF opened at $21.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.78. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $21.85.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and owning industrial investment properties. It focuses on the warehouse and distribution properties. The company was founded on March 4, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

