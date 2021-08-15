XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:XFLT)

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 110.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of NYSE XFLT opened at $8.95 on Friday. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.14.

In related news, CEO Theodore J. Brombach acquired 29,500 shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John Yogi Spence bought 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $80,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 39,288 shares of company stock valued at $333,997 in the last quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) by 145.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

