xDai 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.87 Million (STAKE)

xDai (CURRENCY:STAKE) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 15th. xDai has a total market cap of $50.86 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of xDai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, xDai has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One xDai coin can now be bought for approximately $8.57 or 0.00018325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00048905 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.19 or 0.00133045 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.63 or 0.00155380 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003914 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,680.64 or 0.99869603 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.14 or 0.00875315 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,250.24 or 0.06953641 BTC.

xDai Profile

xDai’s total supply is 8,388,194 coins and its circulating supply is 5,937,456 coins. The official website for xDai is xdaichain.com . xDai’s official Twitter account is @xdaichain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for xDai is forum.poa.network/c/xdai-chain/17

