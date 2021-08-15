Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Given New C$4.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.07% from the company’s previous close.

XBC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities cut Xebec Adsorption from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.60 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Xebec Adsorption from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xebec Adsorption has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.57.

Shares of XBC opened at C$3.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.08. Xebec Adsorption has a one year low of C$3.00 and a one year high of C$11.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89. The firm has a market cap of C$488.66 million and a PE ratio of -8.94.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$20.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xebec Adsorption will post 0.030598 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

