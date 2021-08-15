Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($1.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xometry updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $70.10 on Friday. Xometry has a twelve month low of $57.50 and a twelve month high of $97.57.

Get Xometry alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.66 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.94.

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.