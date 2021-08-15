Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 85.4% from the July 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Yara International ASA stock opened at $25.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.77. Yara International ASA has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $28.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.04.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

