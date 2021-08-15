Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.45

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.45 and traded as high as C$14.45. Yellow Pages shares last traded at C$14.29, with a volume of 2,334 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on Y. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Yellow Pages to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Yellow Pages from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

The firm has a market cap of C$395.98 million and a PE ratio of 8.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.27, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$74.59 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yellow Pages Limited will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Yellow Pages’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

About Yellow Pages (TSE:Y)

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

