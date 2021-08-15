Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CAO Sells $12,814.45 in Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CAO Darryl Bond sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $12,814.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Darryl Bond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Darryl Bond sold 2,338 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $32,241.02.

Shares of YEXT opened at $12.59 on Friday. Yext, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $20.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.59.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.41% and a negative net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Yext by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Yext by 8.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Yext by 2.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Yext by 3.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yext by 18.3% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

