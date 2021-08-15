Yinan Xiang Sells 3,623 Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Stock

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Director Yinan Xiang sold 3,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $308,317.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Yinan Xiang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, Yinan Xiang sold 30,000 shares of ACM Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $2,583,300.00.

ACM Research stock opened at $83.38 on Friday. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.03 and a 12 month high of $144.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.22 and a beta of 0.76.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). ACM Research had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACM Research has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the first quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 50.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the second quarter worth $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the second quarter worth $122,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 2,482.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

