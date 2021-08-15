YUSRA (YUSRA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $13,806.00

YUSRA (CURRENCY:YUSRA) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 15th. YUSRA has a total market capitalization of $7.70 million and approximately $13,806.00 worth of YUSRA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, YUSRA has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. One YUSRA coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000418 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00047879 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.02 or 0.00132360 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.99 or 0.00153976 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003771 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,945.46 or 0.99660341 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $403.60 or 0.00875451 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,273.17 or 0.07099845 BTC.

YUSRA Profile

YUSRA’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for YUSRA is https://reddit.com/r/Yusra_Global . YUSRA’s official Twitter account is @YusraGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YUSRA is yusra.global

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSRA GLOBAL is a cryptocurrency created on the basis of Waves platform and has its own development of PoS mining to confirm transactions in the YUSRA network. “

YUSRA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSRA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUSRA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YUSRA using one of the exchanges listed above.

