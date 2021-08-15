Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) to Announce $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) will post $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is $0.08. Allegheny Technologies reported earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 102.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Allegheny Technologies.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 47.88%. The company had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America raised Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

ATI stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $19.48. 850,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,884. Allegheny Technologies has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.11.

In related news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 626.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. 95.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

Read More: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegheny Technologies (ATI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.