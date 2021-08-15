Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) to announce earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Alteryx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.20). Alteryx reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 151.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AYX. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $129.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.73.

AYX stock traded down $2.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.39. 955,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,950. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.85 and a beta of 0.72. Alteryx has a twelve month low of $66.66 and a twelve month high of $154.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

In other news, Director Jeff Horing sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $108,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $577,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,214 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,392. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AYX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alteryx by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth $628,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Alteryx by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,313 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Alteryx by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

