Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $138.68 Million

Equities research analysts expect AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) to report sales of $138.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $141.00 million and the lowest is $136.63 million. AssetMark Financial posted sales of $107.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full-year sales of $528.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $523.78 million to $532.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $617.77 million, with estimates ranging from $589.37 million to $657.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.47%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AssetMark Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

AMK opened at $26.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.78. AssetMark Financial has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,317.34 and a beta of 1.15.

In other AssetMark Financial news, EVP Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $1,327,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $1,608,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,135.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,634 shares of company stock worth $3,006,819. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 56.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 11.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. 21.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

