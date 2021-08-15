Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.23 Billion

Analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) will post $3.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.24 billion. Baxter International posted sales of $2.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full year sales of $12.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.60 billion to $12.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $13.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.09 billion to $13.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.07%.

BAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.82.

Shares of BAX stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,911,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,276,538. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $73.54 and a 52-week high of $88.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,728,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $620,185,000 after purchasing an additional 451,813 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,226,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $272,085,000 after purchasing an additional 97,826 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 9.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,750,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $232,001,000 after purchasing an additional 245,223 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 0.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,445,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $206,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,757,685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $141,494,000 after purchasing an additional 41,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

