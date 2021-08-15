Zacks: Analysts Anticipate IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) to Announce -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) to report earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.48). IDEAYA Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($0.72). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.26). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 84.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%.

Several research firms recently commented on IDYA. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

IDEAYA Biosciences stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.44. 156,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,202. The company has a market cap of $900.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 1.93. IDEAYA Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.67.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $30,330.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,843.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $264,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,641.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,607 shares of company stock worth $604,334 in the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDYA. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 183.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 23,909 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 29,943 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $6,595,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 16,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

