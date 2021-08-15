Zacks: Analysts Anticipate IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) to Announce -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) to report earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.48). IDEAYA Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($0.72). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.26). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 84.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%.

Several research firms recently commented on IDYA. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

IDEAYA Biosciences stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.44. 156,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,202. The company has a market cap of $900.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 1.93. IDEAYA Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.67.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $30,330.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,843.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $264,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,641.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,607 shares of company stock worth $604,334 in the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDYA. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 183.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 23,909 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 29,943 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $6,595,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 16,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.