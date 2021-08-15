Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Illumina’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39. Illumina reported earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Illumina will report full year earnings of $6.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $8.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $395.00.

In other Illumina news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total value of $447,590.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,536.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.53, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 148,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,524,541.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,267 shares of company stock worth $3,508,916. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 90.5% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 165.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth $35,000. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $517.32 on Friday. Illumina has a 1-year low of $260.42 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The company has a market capitalization of $75.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.10, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $476.79.

Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

