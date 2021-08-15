Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) to Announce -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) will announce ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.00. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.10 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Intellicheck.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 5.23% and a negative net margin of 3.77%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IDN shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Intellicheck in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on Intellicheck in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

IDN opened at $8.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $159.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.00 and a beta of 1.86. Intellicheck has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the first quarter valued at about $430,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 223.4% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 372,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 257,089 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 90.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. 51.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail and bank fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

