Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) to Post -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) to report ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ObsEva’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.22). ObsEva posted earnings per share of ($0.49) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ObsEva will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.96). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.48). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ObsEva.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OBSV shares. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ObsEva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ObsEva has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.31.

Shares of NASDAQ OBSV traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.63. 745,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,394,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.82. The stock has a market cap of $151.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.75. ObsEva has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $5.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva in the second quarter worth $32,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva in the first quarter worth $37,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva in the second quarter worth $37,000. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new position in ObsEva during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ObsEva during the first quarter worth $44,000. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

