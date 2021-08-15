Zacks: Analysts Anticipate OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) to Announce -$0.01 EPS

Equities analysts expect OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). OPKO Health reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 125%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). OPKO Health had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.57 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of OPKO Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $1,456,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,170,981.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 41.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in OPKO Health by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 25,798 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of OPKO Health by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 245,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 74,030 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPK stock opened at $3.68 on Thursday. OPKO Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.74.

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

