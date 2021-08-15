Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.63 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) will announce $2.63 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.54 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.72 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group reported sales of $2.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full year sales of $10.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.52 billion to $10.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.05 billion to $10.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Public Service Enterprise Group.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.72.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $307,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,166. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,975,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 35,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 32,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,410,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

PEG stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.72. 1,496,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,942,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $50.32 and a 12-month high of $64.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.48%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.