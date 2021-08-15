Zacks: Analysts Expect Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) to Post $0.22 EPS

Brokerages predict that Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) will report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Amcor’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amcor will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amcor.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Macquarie raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.48.

In other news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $5,638,146.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,348,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,380,362.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMCR. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 9,308 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,730,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,767,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,186,000 after purchasing an additional 510,486 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,672,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,687,000 after purchasing an additional 139,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amcor by 124.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 33,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 18,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCR stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.15. 2,305,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,861,734. Amcor has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.65.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

