Zacks: Analysts Expect CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) to Announce $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) will announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is ($0.04). CatchMark Timber Trust posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 344.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.12). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CatchMark Timber Trust.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 5.12%.

CTT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, upped their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CatchMark Timber Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

CTT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.64. 187,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.74. The company has a market cap of $569.20 million, a P/E ratio of -96.99 and a beta of 1.42. CatchMark Timber Trust has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $12.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is -150.00%.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

