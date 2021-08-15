Zacks: Analysts Expect CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) to Announce $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2021

Analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) will announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is ($0.04). CatchMark Timber Trust posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 344.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.12). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CatchMark Timber Trust.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 5.12%.

CTT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, upped their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CatchMark Timber Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

CTT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.64. 187,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.74. The company has a market cap of $569.20 million, a P/E ratio of -96.99 and a beta of 1.42. CatchMark Timber Trust has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $12.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is -150.00%.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT)

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.