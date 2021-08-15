Zacks: Analysts Expect Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) will report sales of $1.32 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fortive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.32 billion and the lowest is $1.31 billion. Fortive posted sales of $1.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortive will report full-year sales of $5.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.54 billion to $5.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fortive.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 29.84%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FTV. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $75.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive has a 52 week low of $60.82 and a 52 week high of $82.12.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortive by 5.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 96,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the first quarter worth about $2,801,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 8.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 24.6% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 81,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,722,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the first quarter worth about $1,886,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortive (FTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.