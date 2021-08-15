Zacks: Analysts Expect GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) to Post -$0.14 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for GDS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.00. GDS reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GDS will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.22). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

GDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of GDS in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.83.

GDS stock traded down $2.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,784,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,078. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of -69.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.17. GDS has a 1 year low of $49.88 and a 1 year high of $116.76.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in GDS in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in GDS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in GDS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.05% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

